Start of the week with a yellow sticker, today and tomorrow, on 6 cities: Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Messina, Perugia and Turin. This is what the Ministry of Health reports on heat waves, which monitors 27 Italian capitals. Today Milan will also have a yellow dot, while tomorrow the city will have a green dot. Also tomorrow yellow alert also in Reggio Calabria, Bologna and Ancona which are ‘green’ today. On Wednesday, however, a single yellow dot remains in Messina; in the rest of the 26 cities the heat will loosen its grip.