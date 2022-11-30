Washington (agencies)

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, will hold an upcoming summit today in the US capital, Washington, to devote French-American reconciliation after a diplomatic crisis between the two close allies, despite some tensions over US trade protectionism. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived yesterday in the United States on a 3-day state visit, during which the two allies hope to consolidate their reconciliation, after the Australian submarine crisis, and to reach understandings in the trade file in particular. The French President will spend two days in Washington before heading out on the third and last day of the month. This visit to New Orleans, which was once a French city. Macron and his wife headed to a restaurant in the federal capital, in response to an invitation from Biden and his wife Jill, for a private dinner that precedes the huge reception that will be organized at the White House today, in honor of the guest president. It is possible that this dinner will be an occasion to informally address the main topics that will be discussed today in the upcoming summit between Macron and Biden in the Oval Office.

On his second state visit to the United States, and his first during the Biden era, the French president hopes that it will contribute to giving impetus to his diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the crisis in Ukraine, and defending the French point of view that rejects American protectionism.

The French-American divergence appears first in terms of the crisis in Ukraine, where Macron adopts a position that annoys Washington from its inception, as he expresses his full support for Kiev on the one hand, while he prefers dialogue with Moscow in order to end the crisis “around the negotiating table” when Kyiv deems it appropriate.

Macron continues his “conciliatory” diplomatic stance by organizing a conference in Paris on December 13 in support of civil resistance in Ukraine, while promising to speak again with Russian President Vladimir Putin “in the coming days.”

The thorny part of this visit is likely related to the trade file, from the US gas prices that Europe imports, through competition with China, and up to US protectionist measures. And while the United States plans huge investments and subsidies under the IRA, Europeans fear the negative effects of this legislation on their companies’ competition in sectors such as electric cars, batteries and clean energy.