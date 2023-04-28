Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, is preparing for a historic mission to walk in space outside the International Space Station, today, April 28, to be the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, as part of the missions of Mission 69 on board the station, In a new achievement that will make the UAE tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station.

The spacewalk mission, which is the fourth this year outside the International Space Station, is of great importance, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, will perform a number of basic tasks.

It is expected that the period of their presence outside the station will last for about 6.5 hours, in order to work on maintaining and modernizing the International Space Station. to ground.

Al-Neyadi and the team will also complete a series of preparatory tasks for installing solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission next June, and these preparations will make it easier for astronauts to work during the next mission, and solar panels play a pivotal role in operating the International Space Station, and providing clean and renewable energy. To support the day-to-day experiments, systems and operations on board. The live broadcast to cover the mission will start at 4:30 pm Emirates time, and it can be followed via the following link: www.mbrsc.ae/live, while the mission will start at 5:15 pm.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.