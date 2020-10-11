Highlights: India-China dialogue continues to reduce tension in East Ladakh on LAC

Discussion on how to make disengagement in corps commander meeting

The meeting will be led by India’s 14th Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh

China is continuously strengthening its preparations on LAC

new Delhi

There will be a seventh round meeting between India and China today to reduce the tension on LAC in Eastern Ladakh. There will be talk on how to disengage and send troops back in the India China Core Commander Meet. The Indian side will pressurize China to withdraw the troops at the earliest. This is the first senior military level meeting after China’s statement not to recognize the Ladakh Union Territory. The LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been at loggerheads for the past few months between the two countries.

Commander meeting of seventh round between India and China

This is the last Corps Commander meeting which will be led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the Commander of the 14th Corps from India. This is because in a few days, Lieutenant General PGK Menon will take over the command of the 14th Corps. Menon was also present at the sixth round corps commander meeting. The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs was also the first time in that meeting. The joint statement was issued by the two countries after the Corps Commander’s meeting for the first time at that meeting and said that both countries agreed that no more troops would be sent to the front line. Also, unilateral changes in the ground situation will not be attempted.

Also read: – China is not ready to believe that he came first on LAC, big screw stuck in the talks here



China continues to strengthen its preparations on LAC

Indeed, it has been reported that China is continuously engaged in strengthening its preparedness on LAC. A military base has been built, mobilizing a large number of soldiers and weapons. These include tanks, artillery guns etc. China Helipad is also being built near the Military Hospital. The purpose of this is that China can get its soldiers injured in any adverse situation to the hospital as soon as possible. However, keeping in mind these antics of China, India is also busy in its preparations, so that the neighboring country can be responded to in the same way.

India, China may consider reducing the number of tanks deployed on LAC

India blies China to reduce stress

However, there is a continuous dialogue between the two countries to reduce tension on LAC in Eastern Ladakh. However, China is still not ready to believe that it came first. According to a senior official in this regard, India wants the whole of Eastern Ladakh to be discussed and finally discussed on the southern shore of Pangong Lake, starting from Depsang. China, on the other hand, wants to talk first on the southern side.

IAF showed a sample of what China can do on the border

India will put pressure on China to withdraw troops

The official said that India has a clear stand that we will talk A to Z of the whole of Eastern Ladakh. He said that in May, when China started having trouble in the Pangong area, Depsang’s problem was much earlier than that, where China blocked 4 petrolings points of India. Now when we are talking, we are talking all over the place. We will start from Depsang and then there will be talk of Pangong and other places. China wants to talk on the southern shore of Pangong Lake because here the Indian Army has captured all the important peaks of Mukhrapari, Richangala, Riching La. China is terrified of that. He said that when there is talk of deacceleration, there will be talk of deacceleration in air activity as well.