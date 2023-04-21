Today the Lega Serie A will announce the calendar of advances and postponements of the 33rd (2-3-4 May) and the 34th day (6-7-8 May), but it has already been decided that Milan and Inter, opponents of the double semifinal of the Champions League (May 10 and 16), they will play in both rounds on the same day, i.e. Wednesday 3 and Saturday 6. The Rossoneri will play the Giallorossi in Rome on Saturday 29, but they will not be able to move forward the next match by one day, i.e. on Tuesday 2 , because his opponent of the 33rd day, Cremonese, will be engaged on Sunday 30. So Milan-Cremonese and Hellas-Inter will be staged on Wednesday 3. Then the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri will take the field on Saturday 6: Pioli’s team still at home, this time against Lazio (8.45 pm?), that of Inzaghi at the Olimpico against Mourinho’s team (6 pm?).