Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

Today, Monday, a new round of truce talks in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinians and Israel will begin in the Qatari capital, Doha, in light of new data and indicators that push towards the possibility of concluding an agreement on a humanitarian truce within days.

American and Egyptian representatives arrived in Doha yesterday evening, and are joined by an Israeli delegation headed by the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, where the discussions will begin with the participation of the Qatari Prime Minister, to discuss ways to bring visions and positions closer between the Palestinian factions and Israel, amid expectations that the Israeli delegation will react positively if this happens. He was authorized to expand his powers in the negotiating process, according to what an informed source confirmed to the Union.

The Doha meetings will discuss in detail ways to achieve a humanitarian truce and a prisoner exchange deal, and agree on the technical details regarding the number of prisoners who will be released during the stages of the agreement.

For its part, Israeli media revealed that officials in Tel Aviv received information about an American draft resolution in the UN Security Council, which aims to push for an immediate and continuous ceasefire in Gaza. The American administration made several amendments to the draft resolution, reaching its final form, which It will be submitted to the UN Security Council, and it is completely different from the draft.

One of the amendments to the draft American draft resolution relates to a stringency regarding an Israeli invasion of the city of Rafah and a demand for the immediate implementation of a ceasefire, in contrast to the previous draft, which addressed the dangers of the invasion to the civilian population only in the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Egypt, Belgium and Greece stressed the necessity of intensive work to end the humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is currently witnessing.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed, during their meeting, intensifying pressure in order to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe that amounts to Famine.

warning

On a related level, Fahmy mentioned in a separate statement that President Sisi and Belgian Prime Minister and European Union President Alexander De Croo warned during their meeting of the danger of invading the city of Rafah due to the repercussions that would increase the humanitarian catastrophe.

He explained that the discussions focused on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and highlighting the necessity of a ceasefire in the Strip, in addition to ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Belgium and Egyptian-European relations.

In this context, Al-Sisi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stressed yesterday the importance of implementing the two-state solution to ensure the restoration of security and stability.

Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement that the two sides discussed during their meeting the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Sisi reviewed Egyptian efforts to stop the fire in light of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis that the Strip is suffering from.