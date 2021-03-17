From SomosXbox we remind you that today a new free game arrives at the Epic Games Store, which we can download until Thursday of next week. So while we can still get hold of up to 3 free PC games on the Epic StoreIn a few hours, the American company will give us the opportunity to download a new and interesting game during this week and part of the next. So without further delay, we announce that today it arrives The Fall free to Epic Games Store.

Waiting for some last minute surprises, starting on March 17 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) we will be able to download The Fall for free for PC. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game in the company of the download link, we remind you that until the afternoon, you will have the last opportunity to download Surviving Mars completely free of charge.

All free games on the Epic Games Store

The Fall comes to the Epic Games Store for free today

ARID, an artificial intelligence in a futuristic combat suit, is one day activated to discover that the human pilot in the suit is unconscious and in urgent need of medical help. The ARID guideline is clear: take your pilot where he can get medical attention. However, as she struggles to control the suit and help her unconscious friend, she finds herself in a unique and bizarre situation that will cause her to question her rigid relationship with its various protocols and even her own conceptualization.

The Fall is a unique union of the puzzles of adventure games and pure action, mixed in a rich world with its own atmosphere. This is possible by unifying the way players interact with the world – the player’s weapon is used for aiming and shooting, but it also has a flashlight that can be used to explore and interact with objects. Players of The Fall will experience how they think, explore and sometimes fight with the world and its unusual inhabitants.