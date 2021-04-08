From SomosXbox we remind you that today a new free game arrives at the Epic Games Store which we can download until Thursday of next week. While you can enjoy all these free games on Epic Games Store, in a few hours the American company will give us the opportunity to download a new and interesting game. So without further delay, we announce that today it arrives 3 out of 10: Season Two free to the Epic Games Store.

Waiting for some last minute surprises, from April 8 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) we will be able to download 3 out of 10: Season Two for free for PC. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game in the company of the download link, we remind you that until the afternoon, you will have the last opportunity to get hold of Tales of the Neon Sea completely free.

The antics and misadventures of the world’s worst video game developers continue in the saga 3 out of 10: Season Two. Caffeinated superpowers, mindful artificial intelligences and rival studios will stand in the way of Shovelworks Studios as they try to develop a game that is finally over 3 out of 10. Will this be the season they finally get it?

The minigames, an important part of the narrative, will take you behind the scenes to offer you a satirical and charming perspective on video game development. Jump, repeat, rewind at any time … Experience the world of 3 out of 10 at your own pace.