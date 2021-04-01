From SomosXbox we remind you that today a new free game arrives at the Epic Games Store which we can download until Thursday of next week. While you can play all these free games on Epic Games StoreIn a few hours, the American company will give us the opportunity to download a new and interesting game until next week. So without further delay, we announce that today it arrives Tales of the Neon Sea free to the Epic Games Store.

Waiting for a last-minute surprise, from April 1 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) we will be able to download Tales of the Neon Sea for free for PC. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game in the company of the download link, we remind you that until the afternoon, you will have the last opportunity to download Creature in the Well completely free of charge.

In the near future, self-aware robots and humans coexist in the same world, where they support each other to survive despite growing tensions and mistrust between them. In Tales of the Neon Sea, our protagonist, who has abandoned his career as a policeman due to frustrations suffered, plays a private detective from time to time to continue life getting drunk. Live in a vast city of neon lights, where turbulent desires and lusts lurk in living shadow as the rising City of Heaven devours the sun.

One day, the protagonist’s drunken life was interrupted in a bar, where he learned of a disappearance case that at first determined him to be “regular” but later turned out to be very complicated: A satanic murderer who had escaped from justice long ago. The memories have returned to mind and the nightmare of all these years is just around the corner.