new Delhi: On Monday, between the tensions running along the India and China border, the two countries will once again face to face at the military commander-level negotiation table. This will be the seventh round of talks between the military commanders of the two countries between the escalation of the last five months. Along with the army, diplomatic representatives will also be present once again in this talks to be held in Moldo.

According to military sources, military commander-level talks in Chushul (Moldo) will start at around 10 am. This time the military dialogue will be led by LOC General Harinder Singh of 14 Corps, from India. In which Lieutenant General PGK Menon and Joint Secretary in charge of East Asia Affairs including China in the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava will also be present.

According to sources, once again in the meeting, the emphasis of India will be on reducing the situation of the military face to face on the border. Also, the military mobilization should be reduced to the level of April 2020. It is important that in the talks between the two countries on September 21 last, there was agreement that the number of troops will not be increased along the Line of Actual Control in the area of ​​Ladakh.

However, there is still tension between the two countries. According to highly placed sources, the army has been prepared to deal with any situation. For this, along with military equipment, war materials, supply of military needs is also being made in the fierce winter in Ladakh region.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the hope of any immediate solution or big announcement is blurred by the 7th round of talks. Significantly, due to increased tension during the last five months, China and India soldiers in Ladakh region are face to face on many fronts. During this period, India deployed an important tactical tactic by deploying its troops on the mountainous peaks of Richan La, Rijang area between 29-31 August. Fueled by this, airborne firing incidents from China were done twice but failed to bring down the Indian troops.

Meanwhile, while military commander-level talks have been held between India and China, the meeting of the coordination and coordination mechanism ie WMCC has also been held in the past. It is different that from May till now, the two countries have not been able to resolve the situation despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between Defense Minister-Foreign Minister level meetings. In such a situation, the soldiers of India have prepared for a strong barricade in the midst of long and difficult weather.

Read this also.

Hathras case: hearing in High Court today, victim family leaves for heavy security in Lucknow