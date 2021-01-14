Game Pass doesn’t stop, and 4 games arrive today on Game Pass, thus expanding the catalog of Microsoft’s flagship service even further. This is the second batch of games for January, which definitely might not be the last. Xbox has us used to new games coming in every month. These are generally titles that span all genres and budgets. Sometimes AAA titles arrive and other smaller titles.

Right now there is a rumor that a Critically Acclaimed Game Coming to Game Pass Soon. It is not yet known which one it will be, but theories suggest that it will be Hades or Final Fantasy VII Remake. Even if it was neither of these two games, we will most likely see great games arrive, and we may even see Ubisoft join the Game Pass catalog.

Today 4 games arrive on Game Pass

This second batch of games coming to Microsoft service They come to bolster PC Game Pass. These are small but interesting games, 3 of which would go to PCs and 1 to console and mobiles. All four games are now available in the Game Pass catalog. Among the games to come, Torchlight III is a game that you should perhaps pay more attention to if you are a Diablo fan. Behind this game are several of the creative heads of the first installments of the beloved Blizzard franchise

Although most of these games are certainly small, we are waiting for the official Game Pass account to confirm what would be the surprise game they had announced. This account recently commented on Twitter that a game loved by fans would return to Game Pass. There are several theories that say it could be Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V or Fallout 4. However, we have not had any confirmation.

Meanwhile, this is the full list of games coming to Game Pass today:

Neoverse – January 14 (PC)

Torchlight III – January 14 (Android and console)

What Remains of Edith Finch – January 14 (PC)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG – January 14 (PC)