The Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, said that a number of citizens were killed and wounded as a result of raids launched by Israeli aircraft and artillery on various areas of the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli attack on the Strip entered its 303rd day.

She added that 5 citizens were killed and others were injured in a bombing that targeted the tents of the displaced people around the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Local sources were quoted as saying that “the occupation’s drones bombed the tents of the displaced people around the hospital, which resulted in the martyrdom of 5 citizens and the injury of more than 16 others, in addition to the outbreak of a large fire in the tents.”

Three citizens were killed and others were injured when the occupation forces bombed the house of the Al-Hasanat family in Deir al-Balah camp, west of the city, according to WAFA.

Eight people were killed and others were injured, including children, when the occupation forces bombed a house belonging to the Al-Amoudi family in the Al-Fakhoura area, northwest of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. They were transferred to the Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospital in the neighboring town of Beit Lahia.

Israeli aircraft launched raids on the Al-Hasayna area west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with heavy artillery shelling targeting the vicinity of the electricity company and the Malaysian school north of the camp. Israeli army vehicles also opened heavy fire on areas east of the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army artillery shelled the east of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, while its military vehicles opened fire on the area.

The Israeli air force bombed the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, coinciding with artillery shelling of the neighborhood, and of the Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in the city.

Israeli gunboats also fired shells and bullets at citizens’ homes off the coast of Gaza City.

The occupation air force launched raids on the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, coinciding with the occupation military vehicles opening fire in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, air and sea, since October 7, 2023, which has resulted in the killing of 39,550 citizens, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 91,280 others, in an incomplete toll, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them.