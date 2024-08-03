The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in its daily statistical report today, Saturday, that the Israeli attack on the Strip has led to the killing of at least 39,550 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 91,280 since October 7.

She added that thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, where ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

Local sources reported earlier on Saturday that Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Hasna family in the Miraj area between the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, killing 5 members of the family, including a girl and 3 women.

In the occupied West Bank, media outlets close to Hamas said a Hamas commander was killed Saturday in an Israeli air strike on a vehicle near Tulkarm.

She explained that the vehicle was carrying fighters, and that one of the leaders of the Qassam Brigades in Tulkarm, named Haitham Balidi, was killed.

For its part, the Israeli army said it carried out an air strike on a cell of militants in the West Bank city of Tulkarm.