From SomosXbox we remind you that today 3 free games arrive at the Epic Games Store which we can download until Thursday of next week. While you can enjoy all these free games on Epic Games Store, in a few hours the American company will give us the opportunity to download several interesting games. So without further delay, we announce that today it arrives Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Y The First Tree free on the Epic Games Store.

Waiting for some last minute surprises, from April 15 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) we will be able to download these 3 new free games for PC. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game in the company of the download link, we remind you that until the afternoon, you will have the last opportunity to get hold of 3 out of 10: Season Two completely free.

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth for free on the Epic Games Store

England, 12th century. In times of war and poverty, a small town begins to build a cathedral in search of prosperity and security for its inhabitants. In their struggle to survive, lives and destinies intersect. This title is based on the world bestseller of Ken Follett: The Pillars of the Earth.

Deponia: The Complete Journey for free on the Epic Games Store

On Deponia: The Complete Journey Find us trash, trash and more trash. Life on the garbage planet of Deponia is not exactly idyllic. It’s no wonder Rufus has had his fill and concocts one absurd plan after another to escape this depressing place. When Rufus meets Goal in one of his attempts to leave Deponia, not only does he fall madly in love with the precious girl from Elysium, but he also accidentally pushes her over the side of his comfortable intergalactic cruiser and drags her to the desolate dump planet. .

The First Tree for free on the Epic Games Store

Players control the fox on a beautiful and emotional journey that reaches its climax at the origin of life and perhaps helps to understand death. Along the way, they will discover artifacts and stories about the son’s life as he engages in the fox’s journey to The First Tree.