Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 10:38

The judge of the 1st Criminal Court of Gurupi, in the interior of the State of Tocantins, Baldur Rocha Giovannini, ordered the Court’s Internal Affairs Department and the Forum’s management to investigate the court officer Cácio Antônio de Oliveira for having gone to the cemetery to summon the victim of a crime of robbery (robbery followed by death) deceased in April 2022.

The sentencing sentence said: “the victim must be summoned personally, and if the victim is deceased, the CADE (spouse, ascendant, descendant or sibling) must be summoned”. Oliveira went to the cemetery where Francisco de Assis Sousa is buried, in the city of Dueré, 55 kilometers from Gurupi. The officer called the victim by the nickname he had during life, “Soviet”, and recorded the incident on a certificate.

Summoning the victim is a common procedure in criminal cases that result in a conviction. This is because, depending on what is decided in the sentence, the victim may have the right to execute a fine in the civil courts, to be paid by the convicted person. In this case, it was 100 minimum wages, which is equivalent to R$132 thousand. If the victim is dead, whoever holds the inheritance rights (children, parents, spouse) can collect this fine in court.

The judge in the case was uncomfortable with the repercussion that the certificate had and ordered that the court official be investigated. In the decision, which is dated October 11th, Giovannini says that “there is no decision for the bailiff to summon anyone who died in a cemetery and that this is not customary in the Judiciary” and that the disclosure of the act “brought clear discomfort to this judgment.”

The magistrate also states that, once the victim’s death was confirmed, the officer should “at most, have gone to the registry office and gotten a duplicate of the death certificate and at least summoned the CADE (spouse, ascendant, descendant or brother), as determined ”.

The crime took place on April 29, 2022 and was revealed by Tocantins newspaper. Jhonatha Rodrigues Moura and Neylson da Silva Rocha were accused of robbing and murdering Francisco de Assis Souza. According to the complaint filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, they entered the victim’s residence, which was called “Soviético”, and stole a cell phone, a Honda Biz and R$900.

The defendants allegedly placed Souza in a car and took him to the banks of the Tocantins River, near the city of Brejinho de Nazaré, which is 110 kilometers from Dueré. There, they allegedly stabbed Soviético in the abdomen and threw his body into the river. The corpse was found on May 1st by fishermen.

Security cameras recorded the entire crime. In September, already arrested, Moura confessed. He received a 21-year prison sentence. Rocha remains a fugitive from justice.