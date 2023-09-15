Danilo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison in the USA for killing his ex-girlfriend; in Brazil, he will be responsible for another homicide

Judge Jossaner Nery Nogueira Luna, from the Specialized Court for Combating Violence against Women and Intentional Crimes, scheduled Danilo Cavalcante’s pre-trial hearing for October 11th. The defendant was sentenced to life in prison in the USA for killing his ex-girlfriend and spent 14 days on the run. In the case currently underway in Brazil, he is responsible for the murder of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis, on November 5, 2017, in Figueirópolis (TO).

According to court announcement“the hearing had not been held previously because the Judiciary of Tocantins was in negotiations with the North American embassy to hear the accused via video conference in the penitentiary where he was imprisoned”.

"With the escape, the accused was declared in default (not following the established order) and, as provided for in the Code of Criminal Procedure, the session can be held without him present.", he explained. On that date, 7 prosecution witnesses will be heard. The defense did not call witnesses.

The Tocantins Court of Justice denied delay in handling the case. Said that “As soon as the complaint reached the Court, all necessary measures were taken quickly”. The accused’s preventive detention was issued on November 13, 2017, but he had already left the State and the process was suspended.

However, at the time, the arrest warrant against Danilo was not registered with the BNMP (National Bank of Arrest Warrants), which made it possible for him to escape to the USA in January 2018.

Danilo is accused of killing Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis. According to the complaint, “the accused committed the crime consciously and voluntarily, acting with the will and determination to kill, for a base reason and through a resource that made the victim’s defense difficult, using a firearm”.

According to the court, Danilo fled to Puerto Rico and then to the USA.

Danilo Calvalcante was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Débora Evangelista Brandão, in April 2021. On August 31, he escaped from the Chester County District Prison, Pennsylvania. He was captured on Wednesday (September 13), 14 days later.

On Monday (September 11), Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) included the Brazilian’s name on the organization’s red list. The name bank is used to register a request to authorities around the world to locate or provisionally arrest a person pending extradition from the requesting country.

Pennsylvania is one of 29 US states in which the death penalty is allowed. Before his escape, Danilo had already been sentenced to life in prison. It is not known whether the Brazilian’s sentence will be reviewed.

Since 2006, Brazilian prisoners sentenced in the United States have been able to request extradition to serve their sentence in their country of origin. However, as Danilo was sentenced to life imprisonment – ​​which does not exist in Brazil – the transfer request would hardly be accepted.