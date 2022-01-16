The lake in Roden, where Toby and Froukje have been fishing for three days, is wedged between a provincial road and a business park. It is 6 degrees, damp and gray. The carp don’t really want to bite yet. But the mood of the fishing couple is good. Toby de Waard, better known as to his 836 subscribers on YouTube The Singing Carp Fisherman, sings a tune as he checks his rods. ,,Fishing for carp / you don’t want to miss that, do you? We go to the water every day!”