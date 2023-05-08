Toby Alderweireld has spoken out about an online hate message via Instagram. The defender received a threat to his family and was verbally abused after beating KRC Genk in the title race with Antwerp (2-1). It says that his 4-year-old daughter would be kidnapped and that his family is going to die.

“There are limits to everything,” writes former Ajax player Alderweireld with the screenshot of an anonymous message on Instagram. It suggests, among other things, that his daughter will be kidnapped and Alderweireld is blamed for a failed World Cup of the Red Devils in Qatar. “I can bear quite a bit, but threatening my family goes way beyond it. I don’t understand why you are writing this and what you want to achieve with this.”

In the responses, the captain receives a lot of support, including from former teammate Radja Nainggolan and his club FC Antwerp, the club of trainer Mark van Bommel.

The 34-year-old Alderweireld had a share in Antwerp’s victory over Genk (2-1) on Sunday with a striking penalty kick. As a result, Van Bommel’s team took over the first place in the championship pool.

Genk responded via Twitter on Monday to the online threats that Alderweireld received. “Football lives on emotions. But such reactions are not appropriate. As a club we expressly distance ourselves from this. Our only focus in the coming weeks is on the title fight, which will be settled in a sporting way.”

Alderweireld does not give up and will go to the police tomorrow to report the matter. Antwerp chairman Sven Jaecques confirms this. "We immediately contacted Toby last night and had him post that statement on social media," says Jaecques. "It is a phenomenon that must be stopped, we must keep the debate alive. Many other players and trainers have already experienced the same as Toby. People who do this should be punished. But when it comes to an account that was only created yesterday and has already been deleted today, that is not easy."



