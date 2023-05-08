“There are limits to everything,” writes former Ajax player Alderweireld with the screenshot of an anonymous message on Instagram. It suggests, among other things, that his daughter will be kidnapped and Alderweireld is blamed for a failed World Cup of the Red Devils in Qatar. “I can bear quite a bit, but threatening my family goes way beyond it. I don’t understand why you are writing this and what you want to achieve with this.”
In the reactions, the captain receives a lot of support, including from former teammate Radja Nainggolan and his club FC Antwerp.
Program, results and position Jupiler Pro League
In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Belgian league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can watch all our football videos.
#Toby #Alderweireld #dismayed #threat #daughter #borders
Leave a Reply