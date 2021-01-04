A child who was sitting on a sledge got trapped between two cars in Gera. A man is said to have previously used his car to drift on the snow and lost control in the process.

B.A four year old girl died on a toboggan trip with her parents in Gera. The child, who was sitting on a sledge, was trapped between two cars and died of serious injuries on site, the police said in Thuringia on Monday. The family went tobogganing in a field in the Langenberg district with friends on Sunday.

According to previous police knowledge, a 25-year-old from the group is said to have used his car to drift on the snow. He lost control of the car, so he hit a parked van. The girl was trapped in the process. Ambulance service and emergency doctor could no longer save the child.

Pastors from crisis intervention teams looked after those present. The police are now investigating the accident and will not disclose any further details for the time being, said a spokeswoman for the authorities.