Tobogganing The Toboggan Association is looking for new athletes: A group gathered in Pirkkala, fascinated by the 140-meter-hour pace in the icy gutter

“It was thought that we would really go see,” said Karoliina Sällilä, who arrived at the scene with her cousin and friend.

Pirkkala.

Hockey the training center’s synthetic ice slides the sled forward forward. Hands speed up from a post of poured hockey paint, hands push more speed from the ice. Sometimes we start the journey pushed by a friend.

Next to the following federation president Rein Esaul and coach Jani Tilvis. The first-timers have arrived on the scene as the Toboggan Federation recruited additional members aged 15-28 for a group training with the national team towards the 2026 Winter Races to be held in Milanosa and Cortina.

Laughter and a smile fill the training trough when the first sensations arrived at the instrument, which at the top level rushes straight ahead in an icy 120-centimeter-wide gutter at a speed of up to 140 kilometers per hour. The starting speed, pounded on flat ice, doesn’t just offer the charm of speed yet, but shows what size sled you should dare to plunge down.

Jani Tilvis told about sledding to Noora Pajunen, Adeliina Sällilä and Karoliina Sällilä.­

If the still life sounds remotely familiar, the reason may be found in popular culture. A sled team from Jamaica was assembled in Calgary in 1988, and the case was loosely made into a fact-based film Sled Gang. The Jamaicans, however, competed in a sleigh ride. In sledding on a sled, lie on your back with your feet facing forward and the momentum is taken while sitting on the sled.

The first attempt was made to recruit new sports enthusiasts a year ago, then on a smaller scale. The sport is expensive, especially when it comes to building tracks, so efforts are being made to attract new countries and competitors.

“The international federation saw that we started to run. We got a little more support from them to hire new athletes, ” Jani Tilvis tells about the backgrounds of the project.

Finland The number one athlete in the sport is Tristan Jeskanen, 24. Jeskanen, who moved to the United States from Finland at the age of 19, was a medalist in the youth championships representing the United States and has competed at the World Cup level. Jeskanen is already fighting for a place at the Beijing Olympics.

Before the endurance of the head of those willing to enter the national team is tested. Next week, those who want to join the group will have the opportunity to try what the pace of about 80 kilometers feels on the descent slope of Puijo’s normal hill. It gives the first indication of tolerance of momentum.

After that, there will be more visits to Sigulda, Latvia, where the Finnish national team will train. Reaching the national team also requires getting on the right track.

“The track is 1,260 meters long and quite steep. No one starts from the top. There is a junior start at 300-400 meters. It takes 3-4 departures, and if the pace starts to obey, we go higher, ”Esaul says.

Esaul believes that now the novice can achieve an Olympic place in the Games in just over five years. 110 sleds made it to Pyeongchang for the last race.

Rein Esaul, President of the Finnish Toboggan Association.­

World Cup competitions are started with about 50 fall experience. Reaching the actual race in the World Cup requires a good enough performance in the qualifiers. The importance of motivation was strongly emphasized for those who attended.

Sledding career five interested people had arrived in Pirkkala for the opportunity to hear. Cousins Karoliina Sällilä and Adeliina Sällilä as well as their friends Noora Pajunen had seen the revelation while wandering on the Bear Tour.

“There in the middle of the forest it sounded really good,” said Adeliina Sällilä.

“We’ve all really liked speed sports and adrenaline. The announcement didn’t give terribly more information, it was just that he likes speed sports and is this age. It was thought that we would indeed go to see. This is just for us, ”Karoliina Sällilä continued.

Karoliina Sällilä experimenting with a sled.­

Väinö Pekkola gave impetus to Adeliina Sällilä.­

Pajunen said he was competitive. He liked that the fairway to the Games is open in the sport.

“It was nice that even the inexperienced had the opportunity to compete properly in this sport,” Pajunen said.

Karoliina Sällilä tested the sledding helmet, Adeliina Sällilä photographed.­

The women from Kankaanpää and Ikaalis also planned to head to Puijo to test their speed, and Latvia was also interested in going to the toboggan run.

The charm of speed is fascinating to the trio, as they have previously practiced rafting in the wildest rapids in Finland, where the speed can rise to 60 kilometers per hour. Experience can also be found in bungee jumping. The pace of 160 kilometers per hour only created a “either go” feeling.

“Speed ​​is not an issue. Scheduling even more when you have to be so committed to others for this, ”said Karoliina Sällilä.