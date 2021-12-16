Tobogganing Erica Martelius saw an announcement on Facebook a year ago that changed her life – now she plans to be the first Finnish slider at the Olympics

Erica Martelius, 22, plans to be the first Finnish sled at the Winter Olympics.

Year then Erica Martelius browsed Facebook on his phone, as did tens of thousands of other Finns. However, unlike most, a revelation struck Martelius that changed his life.

In the announcement, the Finnish Sledding Association applied for sledges to the national team, which was just being formed.

“I immediately thought,‘ no damn, this is like made for me ’. I called the alliance, and that’s when it left, ”Martelius says.

Martelius, 22, who moved from Vantaa to Tampere just a few days before his big decision, has been involved in a variety of sports throughout his youth. The range of sports has included football, hockey, ringing, gymnastics and athletics.

He reached his highest level while playing football at HJK in the B-Youth Championship Series.

“It’s a bit amusing that since I was little, I’ve been playing a lot of sports and making a terrible dune, but the national team spot hasn’t opened.”

“Before, I’ve struggled a lot with self-confidence because the results haven’t always come. It is not a familiar situation that by working you get into something. ”

Now, the national team spot is a fact, but it’s only the first step on a long road that ends with the five rings of the Olympics.

Erica Martelius introduced her sled helmet.

Martelius describes himself as hard at work when he takes on something. That feature is needed, as there is a lot of work ahead, as well as adaptation to the demands of the individual sport compared to team sports.

“I feel this is really important for my own development. You need to be encouraged in different ways and be more responsible for what you do. Not only can you hang out with it, you have to make your own dune. That’s okay with me.”

So far, however, doing the work has been almost anything but counting yourself. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martelius and the Finnish national team have only reached the “home track” in Sigulda, Latvia, three times a year.

The last trip in mid-October was also interrupted during the camp week due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Latvia. However, Martelius got to count with the International Sled Federation’s FIL camp team and look at the difference.

“Others are more confident because they have so many bills below. I noticed that I was developing in that gang when I saw how the more experienced did. ”

Most of the international group continued to Beijing, but with Martelius’ small landings, the trip came too early and he returned to Finland with the rest of the national team.

The home slope of Erica Martelius and other Finnish sledges is located in Latvia. No closer suitable path can be found.

Good A sledger cannot do exercises that increase the skills of the sport in Finland, and start and secondary training. Martelius does the starting exercises on the plains – or actually on the ice rink. In addition, the week includes five gym exercises and the development of general fitness, for example by jogging.

Martelius admits that the year has been frustrating in terms of training.

“It’s a whole different thing to practice ice rink starts on the ice rink than to pull 90 miles per hour in a tube.”

In order to be able to lower 90 kilometers per hour or harder in a pipe or chute, body control and muscles must be in order.

Doing it in the gym is aimed at improving the explosive power output of the upper body, as starting is important in sledding. In addition, special attention is paid to the neck muscles.

“I lie in a static landing position with a five-pound weight on my forehead. My head hangs over the bench, and I stay in it for as long as I can. A record is kept with the physical trainer of how the neck muscles develop. ”

“The landing position should be very relaxed and low, but at the same time you should be able to look ahead and control the sled to be able to steer.”

If the position is incorrect or the carriage control is not at a sufficient level, the descent may end in the middle of everything. This has also happened to Martelius.

“The Latvian railway is one of the most difficult to control in the world. In one bend, you can fly from a height of up to 1-2 meters to the ice and get your sled on your back. I have flown there, but I am still intact. Small bumps belong to the species. ”

Erica Martelius climbed the old slope of the Hervanta ski resort.

Something The potential of the young Finn is that he was able to quickly land from the right starting point and did not have to train for the departures of the children and juniors at the Sigulda track.

Martelius participated in the first World Cup qualifier on the same track at the beginning of the year with only a few months of training and one sports camp.

“It was quite a jump into the deep end. There may have been a little risk in that, but when the opportunity arose, I left. ”

Courage is clearly one of Martelius ’strengths, and commitment also seems to be at the required level.

“The biggest strength is the damn hard attitude, everything is done to the fullest. I haven’t embarked on this project in the spotlight. The most development is in the strengths and in getting a sense of decline. ”

Desire to develop is hard, but the feet are still on the ground. A year of training with few landing days has not helped to catch up with the great powers of the sport.

Martelius believes that the gap will start to narrow as the calculation dates become more intense and the certainty of the calculation increases. He admits that the rapid rise to the national team and knocking on the Olympic doors required getting used to.

“It’s a little weird but at the same time really motivating to get into the same circles as the best skiers in the world right away. I may be a little insanely brave, but anything is really possible. This is pretty cool. ”

Martelius says that plans for the near future include joining FIL’s camp group for the World Cup European Championships in December-January. The long-term goal is the Italian Winter Olympics in 2026.

“I’m going there. I will do my best for that. ”