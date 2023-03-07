Change comes after the company decided to transfer part of the production to Slovakia

The Toblerone chocolate brand will lose its Swiss origin status and will have its packaging reformulated. The change will be made because the mondelezthe American company responsible for manufacturing the chocolate, will transfer part of its production to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

With the change, the chocolate will lose one of its most striking characteristics on the packaging: the image of the famous Swiss mountain of Matterhorn. This is because, since 2017, the swiss law prohibits products that are not manufactured exclusively in the country from using national symbols.

In an interview with CNNMondelez stated that the logo of the brand will be remodeled and that it will remove the “Made in Switzerland” (Made in Switzerland) on the packaging.

“For legal reasons, the changes we are making to our manufacturing mean that we need to adjust our packaging to comply with Swiss legislation,” said a company spokesman.

And he added that the new packaging will have “a new font and logo, still inspired by the Toblerone archives, and the inclusion of the signature of the founder, Tobler”.

Toblerone was launched in 1908 and since the 90’s it was produced exclusively in Switzerland.