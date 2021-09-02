Forward Tobin Heath has the chance to play for the club she has been a fan of since she was a child at her fingertips. Arsenal are very close to their services and would be one of the market bombs of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.
Sky Sports gave the first report, followed by Meg Linehan, a reporter for The Athletic. After spending time at Manchester City where she suffered an injury that left her off the court for almost five months and being selected in the draft for Louisville (she is a free agent outside the NWSL), Heath has the opportunity to return. to Europe and pursue his dream career.
Let the London team get ready, because the fans are already waiting to buy the shirts and break records again. It’s going to be a great signing!
