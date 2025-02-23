Goalkeeper Tobias Sippel is celebrating his tenth year at Borussia Mönchengladbach this year. In 2015 he changed from the 1st FC Kaiserslautern to the Lower Rhine, but it did not become a sporting success story. The 36 -year -old Palatinate never got beyond the status of the replacement goalkeeper in Gladbach. And even that this Saturday after his previous last Bundesliga game and in his possibly last professional year in the 32nd minute he was substituted again was not an act of recognition. But pure not.

The Gladbachers are actually blessed with good goalkeepers that they awarded the talent Jan Olschowsky to Alemannia Aachen and sold the talent Jonas Kersken to Arminia Bielefeld. The Swiss Jonas Omlin was injured for a long time in the Bundesliga squad, so instead Moritz Nicolas had not only blossomed into the goalkeeper, but even one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga.

But Nicolas had to undergo an adductor surgery in the past week and fails for the rest of the season. Omlin, who returned to the goal, was expelled on Saturday in the home game against FC Augsburg in the 28th minute after an emergency brake against the Augsburg Fredrik Jensen of the field. And so the oldie Sippel suddenly and unexpectedly rose from the third goalkeeper to number one.

In his tenth season in Mönchengladbach, Sippel only played his 19th Bundesliga game for the Borussia on Saturday. He, only the goalkeeper on call, should have suddenly helped against Augsburg to make Gladbach closer to the international zone of the Bundesliga table with a fourth victory within five games. But that went wrong. Sippel, abandoned by a miserable team, had to accept three goals in the second half within a quarter of an hour (55th, 61st, 70th). A Augsburger celebrated this hat trick who has only played there since September and did 17 Bundesliga games within six months – almost as many as Borussia’s goalkeeper in ten years.

“I really didn’t expect this comeback,” said Sippel

Gladbach’s 0: 3 defeat against Augsburg can be reduced to the duel of the Palatinate goalkeeper Sippel with the French offensive player Alexis Claude-Maurice. The 26-year-old, free of charge from French first division club OGC Nice last summer, scored seven, eight and nine in the Borussia Park and added the tenth defeat in his 19th Bundesliga game. Life is sometimes not too hard -working for fairness.

“I really didn’t expect this comeback,” said Sippel afterwards. At 36, such a game no longer throws you out of the track. “With a little more rhythm, I might have been able to prevent one or the other goal,” he said and was probably right. In the expectation that Omlin should be blocked for two games, Gladbach needs a decision in the goalkeeper question for the now more important games in Heidenheim and against Mainz – and it does not seem to be agreed that Sippel stays in the goal. With Maximilian Brüll, 22, and Maximilian Neutgens, 20, from the second team (fourth league) there are also two talented keepers available.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman Claude-Maurice has something historical through the Gladbach unpleasons, because in the 14th Bundesliga year of FC Augsburg he was the first to make a so-called flawless hat trick (three goals within one half). “It’s a great honor for me,” he said, “but without the team it would not have been possible.” His trainer Jess Thorup was also extremely satisfied one day after his 55th birthday with his 50th Bundesliga game: “Alexis did it excellently. And that we have been unbeaten for seven league games now gives us confidence for the upcoming tasks. ”