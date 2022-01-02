The madness of Spiderman: no way home remains two weeks after its premiere. While the movie confirmed the Spider-Verse with Tobey Maguire Y Andrew GarfieldEverything indicates that Marvel Studios and Sony Studios have more plans for the endearing versions of the arachnid superhero beyond the movie starring Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the Spider-Verse with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

For some time now, the possibility of continuing the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi has been discussed, after the resounding success of No way home. However, within the MCU, Maguire may have a better chance of reconnecting with Spider-Man. This was revealed by the British portal Express.

According to the aforementioned medium, the references that Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 made about Doctor Strange would be the starting point for Tobey’s appearance in In the multiverse of madness . It is possible that the wizard in your universe is a variant not related to the avengers.

In that sense, it is also likely that that version of Strange could reach the MCU, especially after the merchandise of the sequel anticipated the supposed presence of Defender Strange. In addition, this would go according to reports that both Stephen and Wanda Maximoff will have different variants.

Official poster for Doctor Strange 2 would anticipate more versions of the ‘Sorcerer Supreme’ and Wanda Maximoff. Photo: Marvel Studios

What will we see in Doctor Strange 2?

As indicated by the specialized portal CBR, Doctor Strange 2 will follow the events seen in Spider-Man: no way home, Loki and WandaVision. Therefore, in the context of the multiverse, the plot will bring us closer to the master of the mystical arts in his investigation of the Time Stone.

An old friend, presumably Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), will return to plant more of a problem for the protagonist. This would lead the hero to unleash an evil and have to undertake a journey through other dimensions. In this mission, he will be joined by Scarlet Witch and América Chávez / Xochitl Gómez.