Spider-Man: No Way Home reignited the MCU thanks to the multiverse premise and its endless possibilities. He not only brought various villains from the past, but also returned Tobey Maguire like Spider-Man after 15 years.

In an interview with Deadline, the actor opened up about his return to his beloved role as a superhero. In his words, the call from producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige quickly intrigued him.

“It was really about meeting these people and reviewing what was part of my story and having an opportunity to come together. There are personal things that are a kind of resolutions or a way to revisit, “he told the specialized media.

“I’m not quite sure how to say it. I don’t want to say how to close the chapter, but to revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit,” she explained of her motivation for reprising her role.

Toeby Maguire and Andrew Garfield watched Spider-Man: No Way Home together. Photo: Composition/Sony

In this way, Maguire hinted that Spider-Man: no way home It would not be the last tape that closes the history of his Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t be more excited for this to take place in Doctor Strange 2.

As you remember, the second movie of the ‘Sorcerer Supreme’ will be in charge of Sam Raimi, director of Spider-Man 2.