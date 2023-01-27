After Tobey Maguire’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home Like Spider-Man, the fame of this actor grew again, and there is no shortage of those who would like to see him in more movies of this superhero.

Apparently, he himself is among them. This is what he implied in an interview recently published by Marvel itself on her website. The question they asked him was about his feelings about participating in the film of no way home.

The first thing this artist commented was ‘I love these movies and I love all the different series’.

We recommend: Spider-Man: No Way Home cut the return of a villain who would kill Aunt May.

Maguire went on to say ‘if these guys called me up and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and fool around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do something Spider-Man?’, it would be a ‘Yeah!”.

To the above, Tobey Maguire added ‘because of why wouldn’t I want to do it?’. This artist seems very willing.

Font: Marvel Studios.

Nevertheless, revealed that when Marvel Studios asked him if he could return as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield he was very nervous.

The actor confessed ‘how and what will the experience be?’and then added ‘but getting to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and get their act together? It’s like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s fun and exciting’.

It looks like Tobey Maguire had a good time with Spider-Man: No Way Home and wants to repeat it.

What has Tobey Maguire done after Spider-Man?

Tobey Maguire is known to many for participating in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. What is certain is that after these films his career had many ups and downs.

Before Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich came out in 2021, was in films like seabiscuit (2003) and The Good German (2006), as well as making a guest appearance on Tropic Thunder (2008) and participate in brothers (2009). He has also worked as a producer.

Font: Marvel Studios.

In The Great Gatsby (2013) by Leonardo DiCaprio he played the narrator, and in pawn sacrifice (2014) to chess master Bobby Fischer.

Maguire has also developed a career in voice acting in various productions. After Spider-Man: No Way Home his most recent film is Babylon (2022).

It is possible that at the moment he is unoccupied and it is for the same reason that he would not mind participating in another Spider-Man film.

In addition to Spider-Man we have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.