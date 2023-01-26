A very special book has recently been released called Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, same in which some comments and interviews with the protagonists of the tape have been compiled. One of the interviews was done Tobey Maguirewho answered something interesting about continuing to work in the future with Marvel.

This is what he comments on in his quotes from the book:

When they initially called, I was like finally! I got the call and immediately opened up to come do this. Not without nerves, you know, ‘What will this be like and what will the experience be?’ But being able to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together is like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s fun and exciting… I love these movies and I love all the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do something Spider-Man?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t you want to do that?

It is worth mentioning that before its official trailer reveal, Spider-Man: No Way Home was seen in a thread of rumors and assumptions about the appearance of the two spider-man before the cinema However, the scenes where they make an appearance managed to remain impeccable, but the movie theaters exploded with the first functions.

Remember that the tape can be seen in its extended version on streaming services such as HBO Max.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it would be quite an event to see Tobey return in more Spider-Man movies, but above all, to see him close his arc in the fourth film that he no longer filmed. In fact, some expect him to make an appearance in Kang’s Dynasty.