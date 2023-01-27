Spider-Man: No Way Home it was definitely one of the most anticipated films of theMarvel Cinematic Universe; finally we were back in theaters after two years of quarantine and waiting for us we knew that we would find not only a film from one of the best-known superhero sagas in the world of cinema but also the warm embrace of two actors who, returning in the role of one of the superheroes from ever closer to the public, they have awakened the memories of all the most loyal fans. Two years after the release of the film there may be a chance to review Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield still moving among the buildings of New York.

To make the flame of hope burn again is the actor of the first trilogy on the friendly Spider-Man neighborhood; Tobey Maguire, in a recent conversation with her Marvelhe seems to have in fact declared with a certain enthusiasm that there would be no valid reason for him to refuse possible new engagements by the Studios.

the trilogy ofSpiderman it is certainly a project that has marked the actor’s career and he himself does not deny that he feels a great love for the character and the franchise. Following these statements we can only cross our fingers with the hope that Tobey Maguire will return to police the streets of Queens.