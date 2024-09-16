Avengers: Secret Wars is positioned as one of the most anticipated films of the decade. Although there are still a couple of years to go before we see this film in theaters, rumors have indicated that this feature film will be full of cameos and interactions that are significant for fans, not only between the heroes of the MCU, but characters from another universe will be part of this foray, and Among them are the names of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is doing everything it can to get Maguire and Jackman to reprise their iconic roles for Avengers: Secret WarsThe media has noted that their appearances will not be simple cameos, but rather, similar to what we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine, Their participation would be significant and have a weight in the general plot of the film, although they will not take a leading role.

Tobey Maguire took on the role of Spider-Man in Sony’s trilogy, where he became the definitive version of the character for an entire generation. In 2021, we saw him reprise the role in No Way HomeFor his part, Hugh Jackman played Wolverine during Fox’s X-Men saga, This year he resumed this role during Deadpool & Wolverinein which he played an important role, and it seems that the actor is willing to continue as one of the most famous mutants in the world.

It is expected that Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters in 2027, and put an end to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. So there’s still plenty of time to get an answer to the question of whether Maguire and Jackman will reprise their roles in this film, but considering they’re already part of this cinematic universe, the chances are high. In related news, Aliens vs. Avengers could be adapted for the big screen. Likewise, Robert Downey Jr. returns in Avengers: Doomsday.

Author’s Note:

Seeing these two actors return to their iconic roles sounds interesting, not to mention a money-making scheme, but Marvel Studios has to find a good way for their appearance in Secret Wars to make sense beyond being cameos, which isn’t easy considering the scale of this project with tens of different characters, but it’s not impossible.

Via: The Cosmic Circus