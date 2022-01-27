Usually, prior to a movie, all the actors get together to conduct a series of interviews for the press, and thus promote a certain project. However, this process was different in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more did conduct some interviews of this nature, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were absent. Fortunately, with the secret of the spider-verse already in the past, these two actors, along with Tom Holland, they have finally had the opportunity to talk about their participation in this tapeclearing up doubts about keeping this secret, and Spider-Man’s future in the MCU.

Through an interview on the official Spider-Man channel, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland participated in a talk of almost 30 minutes, where the three actors had the opportunity to talk about behind the scenes of this film. One of the biggest doubts it was how this “secret” was kept until the premiere of the tape. In this way, this was what Garfield commented on it:

“Honestly I think I had the hardest part in that regard. I had to lie to take care of the audience’s experience. It was like throwing a birthday party for someone you love, you keep the secret, even when you know the person hates surprises, but they will love that surprise. I justify my unethical behavior based on that. When I first saw the movie with Tobey, I was in pieces. It’s a deep movie, not just fan service (although it is, partially). It’s a movie about a generational event, about loss, death, taking responsibility for your gifts… I was impressed by Tom’s character journey. Having to separate from his girlfriend, from his best friend, is something classic in Peter Parker stories, but it felt very fresh. I think something exceptional has been done.”

Alongside this, the future of Spider-Man was also discussed. Although although Sony and Marvel have confirmed that we will see a little more of this character. One way or another in the future, there are still many doubts about it. But nevertheless, Tom Holland offers a little more information:

“I know I love the character. I know I’m not ready to say goodbye. But if I have to do it, I will do it feeling proud of having achieved everything I set out to do and of having shared with these guys, something that will forever be one of the best experiences of my career. If it’s time, it’s time; if it isn’t, it isn’t. But right now I don’t know.”

Undoubtedly, a great moment in movie history. Spider-Man: No Way Home It has been a success on every possible level.. This is due to the passion that everyone involved has for this character. This is something that is marked in this interview.

Editor's Note:

It’s amazing that an event like No Way Home be a reality on screen. This is something that cannot be done in such a simple way. While Marvel may catch up with, or even surpass, the reunion of the three Spider-Man in scale, nothing could get a greater thrill from audiences.

Via: Spider-Man