Tobacco tax | The prices of nicotine pouches jumped for good – “Taxes must be increased”

Tobacco tax|At the beginning of July, the tobacco tax on nicotine pouches came into force for good. It was visible in the nicotine bag shop in Helsinki at the end of June as an increased flow of customers.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The prices of nicotine pouches rose at the beginning of July. According to the merchant, the increase in prices has not driven away buyers, but at the end of June, nicotine pouches were sold slightly more than usual. The increase in prices is due to the increase in the tobacco tax. According to the merchant, the demand for nicotine pouches is constantly increasing.

Nicotine bags prices rose at the beginning of July. That’s why the door of the Nikotiinipussit.com store at the University of Helsinki metro station was visited more frequently than usual in the last week of June.

“Towards the end of last month, we noticed that when customers know that prices are going up, they buy more at once,” says the store manager and CEO of High Voltage Group, which imports and distributes nicotine pouches Jesse Ala-Lahti.

According to him, during the first days of July, sales have stabilized back to the level during Midsummer.

July the price jump is due to the tobacco tax added to the price. Nicotine pouches became subject to tobacco tax at the beginning of the year. However, until the end of June, merchants were allowed to sell their stocks acquired in the last half of the year at the old prices, as a transition provision was added to the law.

The prices of nicotine pouches have risen throughout the spring as more of them have had to be ordered. From the beginning of the week, the tobacco tax has had to be added to all products.

“You can’t go back to the old prices anymore, because taxes have to be added,” Ala-Lahti explains.

According to Ala-Lahti, the increase is in the order of a few euros, depending on the product. The amount of tax depends on the amount of nicotine contained in the product.

Ala-Lahti points to White Fox nicotine pouches on the top shelf of the store as an example, which originally cost 2.90 euros. Now the price tag reads 5.90 euros.

According to Jesse Ala-Lahde, the price of a nicotine pouch has increased by a few euros, depending on the product.

Although The more than doubled price of the example given by Ala-Lahti may sound radical, customers have reportedly received the price increase quite neutrally.

The increase in the price of nicotine pouches was not a surprise to buyers. According to Ala-Lahti, the price of many products has already risen over the course of the year, and the price increase date for the remaining nicotine pouches was already known last fall.

“When it’s only the beginning of the month, it’s still really difficult to say how the price increase will affect. But at the moment, at least we are in a very positive mood.”

Nicotine pouchesThe .com brick-and-mortar store was opened at the University of Helsinki metro station only three months ago. Jesse Ala-Lahti says that the demand for nicotine pouches is constantly increasing, whether their prices include tobacco tax or not.

In January, the negotiating official of the Ministry of Finance Pia Kivimies toldthat the goal of taxing nicotine pouches is to collect around 50 million euros in tax revenue for the state and to promote the health of Finns.

The sale of nicotine pouches became free in Finland in April 2023, when Fimea revoked their classification as medicine.