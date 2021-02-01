Tax collection derived from tobacco fell by 4% in the Region of Murcia in 2020. The decrease is less than in the country as a whole, where it fell by almost 7%, in a year marked by the Covid-19 health crisis. This breaks the trend of seven consecutive years in which it remained stable at around 9,000 million euros.

Overall, the turnover of the tobacco sector fell 7% in 2020, to 11,067 million, of which 84.38% correspond to cigarettes, with 9,338.2 million euros, which represents a drop of 8.45% compared to to 2019. Specifically, income through taxes levied on all tobacco products (special taxes and VAT) totaled 8,460.95 million euros, which represents a decrease of 6.91% compared to 2019 Of the total collected by the public coffers, 6,584.56 million corresponded to the Special Tax on Tobacco Labor, 6.97% less, and the remaining 1,876.39 million to VAT, which represents a drop of 6.72% .

Specifically, cigarette sales fell by more than 8% in 2020, to 2,060 million packs, which is the lowest figure in the historical series of the Commissioner for the Tobacco Market, which begins in 1989, and half of the sales from a decade ago.

Thus, this drop in sales translated into a decrease in tax collection for tobacco products as a whole, with the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community leading the way, as the public coffers collected 34.89% and 10.62% less , respectively. Behind are: Navarra (-9.92%), Catalonia (-8.31%), Basque Country (-6.51%), Madrid (-4.65%), Cantabria (-4.23%) , the Region of Murcia (-4.11%), Castilla y León (-4.07%), Aragon (-3.92%), Andalusia (-3.41%), La Rioja (-3.08% ), Galicia (-3.07%), Extremadura (-2.99%), Asturias (-2.62%) and Castilla-La Mancha (-0.95%).