Tobacco | Snuff taxation is going down in Sweden, cigarettes are going up

Tobacco|The tax change is justified by the different dangers of different tobacco products. The snuff tax will be reduced by 20 percent.

Swedish the parliament has decided that snuff taxation will be reduced in the country starting from November 1st. At the same time, tobacco taxation is tightened.

Snuff tax will be reduced by 20 percent, Aftonbladet tells.

At the same time, taxes on cigarettes, small cigars, pipe tobacco and other tobacco products will be increased by nine percent.

Tax increases and decreases are justified by the health risks of the products in question. The more dangerous a product is to health, the more tax, the tax committee justified its tax change proposal.

In EU countries, the manufacture and sale of snuff is prohibited. When Sweden joined the Union, it received a special permit for the manufacture and sale of snuff in Sweden.

The matter was first reported in Finland Evening News.