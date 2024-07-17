They were very professional but not very selective. They didn’t care whether it was a ham drying plant, a chain of perfumeries, a tobacco shop, a restaurant, an oriental bazaar or a small grocery store. The method, however, was always the same: they stole high-end vehicles, crashed them into shop windows, loaded the largest amount of merchandise they could in the shortest time possible and escaped at top speed. If a security guard detected them, they attacked him with a fire extinguisher to give them time to flee. Considered the most active gang of carjackers in southern Spain, they are credited with around a hundred robberies. Now the National Police and Civil Guard have dismantled it after arresting its eight members in different municipalities in Seville.

With gloves on their hands and their faces covered with balaclavas and caps, the members of this organisation always acted with “a high level of professionalism”, according to the security forces in a statement. Each member had a very different role and they followed it strictly. One acted as a driver and burglar to break shop windows, another was a specialist in opening doors, several more carried the stolen goods and the rest acted as guards in the surroundings to avoid being caught. The vehicles used were always stolen and high-end. “This allowed them to flee after committing the crime at high speed, putting other road users at serious risk,” police sources said.

The investigation —in the hands of the Investigative Court number 3 of Algeciras— began just last year. Two robberies in two establishments in the town of Palomones, in Los Barrios (Cádiz, 24,069 inhabitants), alerted the agents in June 2023. The images from the security cameras and the police investigation made it possible to identify the perpetrators of the crimes and the vehicles they used. The subsequent work helped to understand the movements of the organization, which had committed similar crimes throughout the south of Spain, from Cádiz to Córdoba, Seville, Huelva, Málaga or Badajoz. Each action was carried out very quickly and their activity was also very intense: they carried out ten robberies in just six days. Sometimes they attacked the same establishment on different occasions, which has forced its owners to close due to the inability to meet the expenses incurred.

Firearms

The shops they raided were very varied. From ham dryers, tobacconists, telephone shops, fashion and sports equipment stores, to perfumery chains, oriental bazaars or small grocery stores. If the vehicle was not completely broken, the shop window was finally smashed with large hammers. And then they took everything they could: from bicycles to slot machines, money from the till, computer equipment, telephones, watches or perfumes, among many other products. The total value of the stolen goods exceeds half a million euros, according to calculations made by the National Police and the Civil Guard. To this must be added the cost of repairing the damage caused.

The videos from the security cameras in the establishments have served to recognise their high level of professionalism and their method, with tasks well distributed among the members of the group. Their speed meant that they were rarely surprised by a security guard, but when they were, they attacked him with a fire extinguisher before fleeing. They always escaped at high speed thanks to the stolen vehicles, which put “other road users at serious risk”.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Finally, the agents carried out 15 searches in homes in the municipalities of Alcalá de Guadaíra, Umbrete and Utrera, in the province of Seville, where the organisation had its base. Eight people have been arrested, accused of the crimes of burglary, theft of motor vehicles, falsification of documents (they used bent number plates on their cars) and illegal possession of weapons, since two firearms were found in the homes. Telecommunications and computer equipment, tools used to commit the crimes and various items stolen from the different robberies have also been seized. Two marijuana plantations with 363 plants have also been found.