Tobacco sales fell by a third in the Balearic Islands in 2020 because of the State of Emergency and the non-existent tourist season, according to data just released by the Ministry of Finance.

55.3 million packs of tobacco were sold in 2020 compared to 86.6 million in 2019, which equates to a drop of 36 percent and sales of cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco and pipe tobacco also fell.

Tobacco generated 309 million euros in 2020 compared to 473 million euros a year earlier, which means the Balearic Government gets 164 million euros less than usual and that’s bound to have a knock on effect on finances and in the Community.

2022

The effects of that drop in tourists and tobacco sales will also be felt next year, because there will be around 55 million euros less in the Balearic financial system.

Analysts are still assessing the impact of the pandemic on VAT, which also suffered a collapse last year.