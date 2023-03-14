Tobacco | Passenger imports of snuff and cigarettes rose sharply after the coronavirus break

In January, the working group of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health proposed banning the import of snuff for passengers.

I sniff passenger imports last year increased by 116 percent compared to the previous year, according to phone interview surveys conducted by the authorities. Passenger imports of cigarettes also more than doubled.

Passengers brought 14.9 million boxes of snuff to Finland last year.

Snuff was bought the most from Sweden, where 7.5 million boxes were imported. 6.5 million boxes were bought from the ships’ stores and 0.9 million boxes from other places of purchase.

The background of the sharp annual increase in passenger imports is the exceptionally low travel in 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of those returning from the trip increased by more than 200 percent in the second year. Six percent of passengers brought snuff to Finland.

I sniff of importers 73 percent said they only brought snuff for their own use.

Of those who brought snuff, more than a quarter reported that they had brought one kilogram of snuff or more.

The maximum allowed amount of passenger import is one kilogram of snuff per day. Selling or further distributing snuff brought for personal use is prohibited, but it happens commonly.

Social– and the tobacco and nicotine policy development working group published by the Ministry of Health in January in the report it was proposed to completely ban the passenger import of snuff, chewing tobacco and snuff.

The justification was that snuff is harmful to health in many ways and an addictive product.

According to the report, snuffing has become somewhat more common in recent years, especially among young men. In 2020, 12 percent of men aged 20–34 snuffed daily.

Sniffing used to become more common, especially among boys, but the growth has slowed down in recent years. Sniffing girls is rare, although it has also become somewhat more common in previous years.

Social– and published by the Ministry of Health bulletin according to passenger import surveys do not measure professional illegal importation.

The sale of snuff is prohibited in the EU, and its sale is not legal in Finland. However, Sweden has an exemption for the sale of snuff.

Snuff is brought to Finland from Sweden in the north from snuff shops near the land border and from Swedish ships. Snuff is also smuggled into Finland in large quantities.

Authorities investigated the passenger import of snus for the first time in 2009. Since then, the passenger import of snus has been increasing.

The import volume was at its highest in 2018, when travelers brought 17.5 million boxes of snuff.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health monitors the passenger import of snuff and cigarettes weekly with telephone interviews conducted by Kantar Public, for which 500 Finns over the age of 15, excluding Åland residents, are randomly selected.