Alarms were raised in the tobacco sector for a possible diversion of money from the Special Tobacco Fund. This was made known by the Argentine Federation of Tobacco Producers, made up of 13 institutions from the 7 producing provinces, in a letter sent to the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Basterra.

“Our productive sector is going through problems of various kinds, which add to the already exhausting conditions of this extraordinary situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also, a special situation that It could have serious consequences for tobacco producers if the rumor generated by some reports and comments expressed by national officials andn some provincial media. These transcendences have referred, with greater or lesser intensity, to the modification of the application criteria by the Application Authority of the funds – named 20% – determined by art. 27 and concordant with Law 19,800 that created the Special Tobacco Fund (FET), “the letter begins by explaining.

“Our concern is compounded by the fact that, with these rumors, the recurring delay in the approval of the POAS related to the 20% funds, and the accumulation by the Authority of Application of balances of the same funds of 20% without transferring to the producing provinces, “the text added.

In this way, they explained that they are pending to transfer 859 million pesos to Misiones, 627 million pesos to Salta, 358 million pesos to Jujuy, more than 300 million pesos to Corrientes, more than 270 million pesos to Chaco, more than 260 million pesos to Catamarca and 226 million pesos to Tucumán.

“All fundamental funds for the normal course of our cultivation and the development of the commitments and executions planned for the campaign.a ongoing, and of fundamental impact on the economies of our provinces, much more in the emergency situation posed by the pandemic, “they clarified.

In this sense, they stated that both the creation and all aspects related to the resources collected by the Special Tobacco Fund, are perfectly regulated and determined by Law 19,800, in force from the date of its creation and entry into force in the year 1972, mandatory norms and mandatory compliance, with the consequent impossibility of modifying principles of legal rank established there, nor seeing those legal principles affected by norms of a lower rank, as established by the system of normative hierarchies ordered by our National Constitution.

“Tobacco is a crop with extraordinary social impact, which generates legal and registered work as few crops of those covered by Argentine agriculture, reaching in its global production process about one million people in our country, who find their employment and family support in this activity “, they indicated.

In this context, They asked the authorities to formulate the necessary clarifications as soon as possible, expedite the treatment and approval of the corresponding POAS and transfer the pending 20% ​​funds to the producing provinces. “These conceptual errors and their derivations generate a negative impact of profound gravity for our activity, affecting the generation of employment as well as the economic activity of the 7 producing provinces,” the letter closed.