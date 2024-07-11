Pretty, laughing, flirting… and smoking. The images of Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal having a cigarette outside a London pub were “the biggest advertisement for cigarettes since Mad Men”, as pop culture journalist Hunter Harris put it. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but lately tobacco has been appearing in more glamorous contexts than we were used to. Dua Lipa at the Glastonbury festival after saying she had quit, the Olsen sisters on their work breaks, Bella Hadid in Cannes, the cast of The Bear at the premiere of the third season of the series in Los Angeles, Rosalía on a date with Jeremy Allen White… not a vape in sight among the A-list celebrities.

He New York Times published a report on the topic It’s been a couple of years now, but recently a certain fatalistic hedonism seems to be spreading among the younger generation, amplified by a feeling of nostalgia for less measured and produced times. On Instagram, profiles like @cabmate are multiplying, which revel in photographs of Kate Moss partying in the 90s, or Gwyneth Paltrow with a lit Camel. Other stolen photos showing beautiful people like Anya Taylor-Joy, Dakota Johnson, Malia Obama, Brad Pitt or Lily Rose Deep with their cigarettes, bring back flashbacks to the absurd schoolyard dynamics of the cool people meeting up for a smoke in secret.

In certain circles, e-cigarettes are beginning to be rejected in favour of an analogue nicotine option, possibly more in line with a desire to return to a daily life without so many screens. According to some reportssmokers or vapers receive half as many matches on dating apps as non-smokers, however, in secret smoke-inhaling corners, such as the one in London’s The Chiltern Firehouse hotel, there is not a soul. In these smokehouses, flirting is the order of the day, changing the way you hit the like for asking for a light. All this is accompanied by the album Brat, the soundtrack of the summer, full of references to this vice. Its author, Charli XCX, shows Chloë Sevigny smoking in the 360 ​​video, and does not hide her preference for Marlboros.

Undercover marketing

It is at least disconcerting that a trend is emerging that romanticizes nicotine, especially considering all the information about the effects of this substance that has been known for years. It makes one wonder if this visibility could be the tip of the iceberg of a return of this habit among the youngest. Dr. Karen Ramírez, from the Spanish Association Against Cancerclears up these doubts: “Since 2006, there has been a negative trend in the prevalence of tobacco consumption, reaching the lowest values ​​recorded since 1994.” This does not mean that young people are not immune to any type of tobacco promotion on social networks, an influence that can result in addictive behavior. According to data from this association provided by Ramírez, it has been shown that if young people’s role models appear smoking, it generates a normalization of consumption from an early age, in addition to reducing the perception of risk. “The report Influence of video on demand platforms and social media on tobacco exposure and new forms of smokingpresented by the Cancer Observatory, points out that 57.2% of young people believe that smoking is fashionable because actors do it, streamers either influencers“, the doctor points out. “The Cancer Observatory also points out that young people’s exposure to so-called digital smoke on social networks and video platforms is strongly correlated with consumption. Among people who have had this exposure, there are more than twice as many smokers (53.1%) than among those who have not had this exposure (24.5%).”

Although it can be seen as a reaction to the imposition of an ultra-capitalist wellness culture, or to an aesthetic that moves away from AI-generated content, we cannot help but suspect that this trend is not entirely spontaneous. In fact, the extreme regularisation of the promotion of these products, and their prohibition in certain spaces, does not prevent them from being supported by influencers in marketing campaigns.

Ramírez says that this product continues to be promoted on other channels: “Up to 9 out of 10 boys and girls are exposed to digital smoke through explicit and covert advertising on social networks and video-on-demand platforms, which doubles the chances of smoking conventional tobacco,” he concludes.

Watching the moodboard instagrammer Cigfluencersan interesting detail appears that questions the content of this profile. Among the collection of snapshots of sexy people smoking, there are also mentions of the brand independent cigarettes Hestiaknown for its viral campaigns.

The youngest and the heaviest smokers

According to the Spanish Association Against Cancer, although the number of smokers has fallen, there has been an increase in the average number of cigarettes smoked per day compared to 2021, with the highest figure recorded among students since 2004. This may indicate that habits, previously healthier, are in some cases beginning to change. And if that were not enough, tobacco use is more prevalent among young women, who may see those posts by Lana del Rey or Dua Lipa. “This situation occurs at all ages,” explains Dr. Ramírez. “The biggest difference is recorded among 18-year-old students, where women are ahead by 6.8 percentage points.”

Alicia Fábrega, marketing and advertising director of the magazines VEIN and Fucking Young, who regularly collaborates with young actors, artists and influencersbelieves that the abundance of information and social media have made this habit more visible. “Personally, I haven’t noticed an upsurge. Generation Z in general leads a healthier lifestyle and I simply think that now the occasional thing is more visible. Hiding the glass to go out in photos is predominantly done by more mature people, I suppose they learned to present themselves in public differently, and because maybe with age you no longer want to look like a scoundrel. On the other hand, when younger people go out at night they post it with galleries on their networks because they express themselves that way, showing all the facets of their life,” she reflects. “It’s like when they have a bad day and they share it.”