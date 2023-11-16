According to a new study, 1.3 million lives are lost every year due to cancer caused by tobacco smoke In the United Kingdom, United States and BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The results of research were published on eClinicalMedicine.

Tobacco: this is how research explains the reason for so many deaths

The researchers found that together, the seven countries account for more than half of the global burden of cancer deaths each year. They concluded that the smokeas well as three other preventable risk factors – alcohol, overweight or obesity And human papillomavirus (HPV) infections – have caused a total of almost 2 million deaths.

The study, carried out by researchers fromInternational Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) and Kings College London, has years of life lost due to cancer were also analysed.

This approach allowed the researchers to examine whether some risk factors cause more premature deaths, allowing them to better measure the impact of deaths for cancer on society: for example, a death from cancer at age 60 will result in more years of life lost than a death at age 60/80.

The researchers concluded that the four preventable risk factors result in the loss of more 30 million of years of life each year. Tobacco smoking had by far the greatest impact, leading to the loss of 20.8 million years of life.

Around the world, cancer is increasingly affecting low- and middle-income countries. The analysis of Cancer Research UK shows that new cancer cases are expected to increase by approximately 400%, from 0.6 million to 3.1 million per year in low-income countries over the next 50 years. Very high-income countries such as the UK are expected to see an increase of around 50% over the same period.

Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy and information, Dr Ian Walker, said: “These numbers are staggering and demonstrate that with action on a global scale, millions of lives could be saved from preventable cancers. Action on tobacco would have the biggest impact: smoking causes 150 cases of cancer every day in the UK. Raising the minimum smoking age here in England is a vital step on the road to creating the first smoke-free generation, and we are calling on MPs from all parties to support the legislation.

“There are cost-effective tools at hand to prevent cancer cases that will save lives around the world. Tobacco control measures are chronically underfunded. And as a recognized leader in global health, the UK Government can play a significant role in tackling this issue.”

The number of years of life lost each year due to preventable cancers was calculated using the age at which cancer patients died from the disease and the average life expectancy of the general population at that age to estimate how many years are lost to cancer.

The researchers obtained the results by collecting fractions attributable to the population of four risk factors of previous global studies and applying them to estimates of cancer deaths in 2020.

Some of the study’s other key findings include:

Preventable risk factors were associated with different types of cancer in different locations. For example, in Indiathere were more premature deaths from head and neck cancer in men and for gynecological cancer in women, but in all other countries, tobacco smoking caused the most years of life to be lost due to lung cancer.

The researchers believe this is due to differences in each of the countries: the screening cervical is less comprehensive in India and South Africa than in other countries such as the UK and the US, which would explain why there are more premature deaths from gynecological cancers due to HPV infection. in India and South Africa.

The greatest number of years of life lost due to head and neck cancer in men in India could be explained by different smoking habits to those in the UK, with the general population smoking different tobacco products.

There are gender differences in the number of cancer deaths and years of life lost due to different risk factors. Men have higher rates of years of life lost due to smoke he was born in alcohol consumption, because rates of smoking and alcohol consumption tend to be higher in men.

In China, India And Russiarates of years of life lost due to tobacco smoking and alcohol were up to nine times higher in men than women.

Meanwhile, overweight or obesity and infection from HPV have led to more cancer deaths and years of life lost in women than in men.

In South Africa and India, HPV has led to particularly high rates of years of life lost with a large gender imbalance. Rates were 60 times higher in women than men in South Africa and 11 times higher in India, highlighting the urgent need for improved access to cervical screening and HPV vaccination in these countries.

The differences in cancers linked to HPV infection are notable: mortality rates are six times higher in South Africa than in the UK and US. The cervical cancer it has been largely prevented thanks to screening in the UK and US, and is on track to be almost eliminated thanks to HPV vaccination in the UK.

Dr Judith Offmanprofessor of cancer prevention and early detection at Queen’s Mary University of Londonwho worked on the studio while he was at King’s College London, said: “Seeing how many years of life are lost to cancer due to these risk factors in countries around the world allows us to see what some countries are doing well and what isn’t working. Globally, every two minutes someone dies from cervical cancer.

Ninety percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries and could be cut dramatically with comprehensive screening and HPV vaccination programs.

“We know that HPV vaccination prevents cervical cancer. This, together with cervical screening, could eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. Countries must unite on this ambition.”

In England, Cancer Research UK will launch its on November 28th Manifest for cancer treatment and research to outline how the British government can transform cancer care and survivorship in this country and help other countries around the world save more lives from cancer. The manifesto will provide a blueprint of actionable policies that any political party can adopt to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

In Italy, according to theairc: “Compared to 2020, new cancer cases in 2022 are estimated to have increased by approximately 1.4 percent for men and 0.7 percent for women.

In fact, during 2022 it was calculated that in Italy there were approximately 391,000 new tumor diagnosis, 14,000 more, of which almost 205,000 among men and 186,000 among women, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers.

This is stated in the report “The numbers of cancer 2022”, the result of the collaboration between AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), AIRTUM (Italian Association of Tumor Registries), AIOM and PASSI Foundation (Progress in healthcare companies for health in Italy).

Although the main cause of the increase in cancer diagnoses remains theaging of the populationthe document also allows us to clarify from this point of view the secondary effects of the pandemic, resulting from the blocking of the activities of screening and care and the reorganization of healthcare.

In fact, in 2020-2021 the slowdowns in cancer diagnoses and screening have delayed cancer diagnoses, from the early to the most advanced stages. THE lock down and pandemic anxiety have also induced an increase in unhealthy and tumor-predisposing behaviors, such as sedentary lifestyleThe alcohol consumption and the habit of smoke.

However, survival rates are improving, especially for people who are still alive 10-15 years after a cancer diagnosis. Thanks to advances in research, cancer is increasingly becoming a chronic disease, more preventable and treatable than in the past.

Terms such as appear in the report incidence, mortality, survival, prevalence And riskoften used to talk about data and statistics relating to tumors”.