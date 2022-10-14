Picture: Manufacturer

toast understander

The first smart toaster is here. Toasty One knows when the slices are the right browning. To do this, he uses an algorithm including sensors that monitors the heating process and regulates the heat. A different degree of browning can be set for each of the two slices of bread. Toasty One stores up to ten different settings. All of this can be entered with your finger on a four-inch, touch-sensitive screen. Actually, the Chinese company Tineco has so far only dealt with vacuum cleaners. With Toasty One as the first product for the kitchen, the Chinese now want to open up this area. They set the price high. The toaster costs 340 euros. (made.)