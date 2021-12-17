Sparkling wines are linked to celebrations and get-togethers, they are common at the end of the year parties when we are together with friends and family. Produced in the four corners of the world, this drink can be made with different grapes, such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. And there are also types of sparkling wines, in which the Prosecco, in Italy, the cava, in Spain, and the Champagne, in France.

A tip from experts is to buy a low-priced sparkling wine to “make the blast” and make the champagne better for drinking later. That’s because the traditional act of shaking the bottle and throwing the cork away tends to remove the flavor and quality of the drink. By shaking the bottle, all the carbon dioxide is lost.

Casa Perini Rosé Brut

From the Serra Gaúcha, it reinforces the prestige of the national bubbles. Fresh, it is made with chardonnay, gamay and pinot noir grapes.

Ferrari Maximum Brut

Located in Trentino, Ferrari produces some of the best Italian sparkling wines using the traditional method. Ferrari Maximum Brut is made only with chardonnay.

Montaudon Grande Rosé

It’s hard to find this drink at reasonable prices. The Montaudon Grande Rosé, from the Alliance Champagne group, is made with pinot noir and chardonnay and is an example of good value for money.

Champagne Montaudon Brut.

Made by Maison Montaudon, a traditional Champagne house founded in 1891, this Brut has notes of white fruit, honey, bread and yeast in the aroma, in addition to a creamy taste, with good acidity, medium body and delicate perlage.

Salton Évidence sparkling wine

Elaborated from the Traditional Method, this sample has aromas reminiscent of toasted bread, citrus fruits, field flowers, vanilla and yeast. Its palate is dry, elegant, harmonious and creamy.

Sparkling Partridge Stars Brut

Delicate, but with a presence in the mouth, fresh, fruity and with a discreet touch of bread.

Chevalier Blanc de Noirs Brut sparkling wine

Chevalier is a specialist in the production of sparkling wines in France. At each vinification, the red grapes are evaluated to produce a balanced sparkling wine, with good freshness and fruitiness. In this case, a 100% Blanc de Noirs with Pinot Noir grape.

Sparkling Batasiolo Metodo Classico Extra Brut

Notes of white fruit, lemon, herbs, acacia, toasted bread and honey mark the olfactory profile of this intense, citrus, balanced Italian sparkling wine with present acidity.

