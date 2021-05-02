ofMarcus Gable shut down

The corona vaccination is currently the great hope of many people. But after the prick, there are important rules to be observed. What about alcohol consumption and exercise?

Munich – Let’s face the truth: multitasking is not a widespread gift among people. Anyone who rushes into two or more tasks at the same time will quickly discover that the results are not exactly perfect. In any case, significantly less satisfactory than if we had devoted our full concentration to a work.

This is how our brain works. According to this pattern, another extremely important function of our body is at its best: the immune system, which is supposed to protect us from diseases and infections. Our body’s defenses are also required to work hard when vaccinating against Covid-19. Because it has to help the administered vaccines to have their actual effect.

Alcohol after corona vaccination: Experts warn against excessive consumption

Accordingly, the immune system should be protected from any unnecessary or even harmful distractions. Which is why more and more experts warn: Do not toast with (too much) alcohol after the prick, just to express the relief that you are about to return to a normal life. Or the joy of being protected from serious secondary illnesses in the event of a future corona infection.

There are still no reliable studies on the physical consequences of consuming beer, wine, schnapps or whiskey after administration of the vaccines, because these were initially only approved to a limited extent due to the time pressure. However, the immune system has its hands full in this phase anyway. The body is accordingly more susceptible to pathogens.

Alcohol after corona vaccination: Russian doctor recommends almost two months without beer and Co.

Russia’s chief medical officer Anna Popova advised loudly Editorial network Germany Already at the end of last year not to drink alcohol for 56 days around the vaccination. Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Russian Gamaleja Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology, spoke of at least three days.

The necessary protective measures are not drawn up quite so drastically in Germany. According to Barmer health insurance, our immune system “can easily handle luxury foods”. A glass of wine on the prick is not questionable. The recommendation, however, is: “If possible, do not drink alcohol at all in the first few days after a vaccination. Or you can just leave it with a glass of wine or beer. Because the body can produce bad antibodies after a vaccination if it is busy breaking down the alcohol. “

Alcohol after corona vaccination: “Do not burden your body with toxins”

The internist Beate Sauter told Bayerischer Rundfunk that she did not see any influence of alcohol on the effectiveness of the vaccination. But she also warns to keep everything in moderation. The German Green Cross, which is committed to promoting preventive health care, emphasizes that excessive alcohol consumption can put unnecessary strain on the body.

Virologist Sandra Ciesek finds clear words in the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung: “Large amounts of alcohol are poison for the body. And if the body is busy with the immune defense after the vaccination, it should not also be burdened with toxins. “

Alcohol after corona vaccination: is this even suppressing the immune system’s reaction?

Eleanor Riley goes one step further. The immunologist at the university in Edinburgh, Scotland, suspects the picture suggests that alcohol may even act as a kind of immunosuppressant. That means it suppresses the immune system’s response. Although this is just about to be stimulated and strengthened. This thesis would therefore be a real alarm signal.

How long vaccinated people should keep their hands off beer and the like cannot yet be conclusively stated by any of the experts mentioned – due to the lack of data, however, a determination would not be more than speculation and therefore not very helpful.

Alcohol after corona vaccination: No “special stress” for one or two days

Hans-Michael Mühlenfeld, chairman of the Bremen General Practitioner Association, speaks of one or two days in which the body should be allowed to rest. In this way, the vaccine can develop its optimal effect. During this period, “special burdens” should be avoided.

According to the German Green Cross, there is basically nothing wrong with doing moderate exercise. Internist Sauter also encourages exercise: “If you feel good, you can continue to exert yourself. I would recommend that you do not necessarily do competitive sports on the day of the vaccination. “

Because not only the immune system is initially occupied with the foreign intruder who wants to nestle in the body with good intentions. The whole body has to get used to the new mix. (mg)

