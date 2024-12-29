Jesus Navas He is not walking alone, much less on the first day that Sevilla FC has trained without him in the team as a professional footballer in the sports city whose stadium bears his same name. At the gala dinner that takes place this Sunday night at the Robles Aljarafe restaurant, there are numerous personalities from the Sevilla universe in past, present and future who wanted to be supporting the palace legend on the eve of the great farewell tribute which will be held this Monday starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, with the sign that there are no tickets for hours now.

Former colleagues like Carlos Marchena, Javi Varas, Pablo Alfaro, Diego Capel, Paco Gallardo and former coaches like Joaquín Caparrós or the youth team director Pablo Blanco, who discovered the legend. Everyone has walked the red carpet of this event, which also serves to make Navas himself feel the affection of all the people who have been present throughout his sporting career. Of course, neither his wife, Alejandra, nor his two children were missing, all dressed in jackets for the occasion of saying goodbye and celebrating a career full of many successes with Sevilla and the Spanish team.

Footballers such as Saúl, Lukebakio, Agoumé, Sambi, Idumbo, Marcao, Montiel, Barco, Sow, Peque, Nianzou, Pedrosa, Álvaro Fernández, or his former teammates Vaclik, Federico Fazio, and Marcos Acuña have also been seen posing for the graphic companions . They did not want to miss the youth squad faces led by García Pimienta: Juanlu, Isaac, Alberto Flores, Pedro Ortiz, Kike Salas… all of them supporting the great captain who is saying goodbye. In fact, there has been a toast with the other armband in the locker room, Gudelj; that together with the president José María del Nido Carrasco and the coach wanted to pose with a glass toasting the legacy that Navas leaves behind. The sports director Víctor Orta and the president of the AFE, David Aganzo, were also present, along with other faces known to Sevillismo such as Antonio Álvarez, Kepa and Castedo. This Monday, more surprises at the great farewell event in the heart of Nervión.