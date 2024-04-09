Publisher Bitwave Games has completed its project to publish the classic shooters of Toaplan on Steamdivided into four collections, now available in a single package as Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Ultimate Collection. The price is not exactly accessible, given that we are talking about €69.99, but it must be considered that these are niche titles that certainly do not aim to sell millions of copies.

The fourth volume of the collection contains: Grind Stormer, Twin Hawk, Truxton 2 and Dogyuun.

Currently therefore, the Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Ultimate Collection allows you to replay the restored versions, with the addition of options such as rewinding games and state saves, of: