The largest toad in history may have just been discovered in a national park in QueenslandAustralia, and is so huge that when a park ranger discovered it, all he could do was gasp at its size, just think that the huge amphibian has been aptly named “Toadzilla”.

The Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science unveiled the discovery of the toad on Friday, saying it was found near Airlie Beach in Conway National Park. According to the department, park ranger Kylee Gray was in a vehicle when she saw a snake slithering down the trail and had to stop, but when she got out of the vehicle and looked down, the department said “she gasped.” – was a huge cane toad.

“I reached out and grabbed the cane toad and I couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was. We nicknamed him Toadzilla and quickly containerized him so we could remove him from the wild.”

Kylee Gray said in a press release.

What we know about Toadzilla and his species

According to National Geographic, cane toads usually only grow to about 1.40 kg (3 lbs), Toadzilla however was found to weigh almost twice as much and is roughly the size of a human infant.

The Queensland government said when they returned to their offices and weighed Toadzilla, she weighed 2.7 kilograms, or just under 6 pounds, and they believe she is a female toad due to her size.

“A cane toad that size will eat anything that can fit in its mouth, and that includes insects, reptiles and small mammals.”

Gray said.

Toadzilla could be the largest toad ever recorded, also because according to what is reported in the Guinness World Records, the largest toad ever recorded dates back to March 1991, and also in this case it was another cane toad, named Prinsen . That toad lived in Sweden and weighed 2.64 kilograms, or about 5 pounds 13 ounces, and was over a foot long from snout to vent.

But even if the Australian toad breaks the record, it will not be able to take part in the celebration, due to the environmental damage that the species can cause. the Queensland Government he tweeted which had to be suppressed.

Cane toads are believed to be one of the worst invasive species in the world, according to National Geographic. Some 2,400 toads were released into north Queensland in 1935 in hopes of helping control cane beetle populations, but as the toad has no natural predators in the region, it can lay between 8,000 and 30,000 eggs at almost any time of the year. year, its diffusion has been more than rapid.

Amphibians are notorious for their toxicity and, according to National Geographic, secrete a “milky poison” called bufotoxin that can cause cardiac arrest and psychedelic effects.

“Native animals that eat cane toads die almost instantly when they bite into them”

says a fact sheet from the University of Western Australia in 2012, including some snakes and crocodiles.

