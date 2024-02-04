Konami is releasing a collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! games for Switch and PC via Steam.

Right now the publisher is holding back on what, exactly, the collection will comprise of, but did tease the names of two games that will be joining the bundle: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2.



As pointed out by Nintendo Life, right now the collection – which Google translates as Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, but may not be the final English-language name – will only be released in Japan, at least for now, anyway, which is interesting given both the games already announced were only released in Japan, too.



In other Konami news, the publisher is reportedly “potentially porting” the Silent Hill series to contemporary consoles. That's according to one of five short documentaries Konami published on YouTube the night it shadow-dropped The Short Message.

In the fourth video, a level designer who worked on the highly-anticipated (and long rumored) playable teaser revealed that Konami had originally reached out to the team at Hexadrive – a studio that had primarily worked on porting older games until it helped an internal Konami team develops The Short Message – “about potentially porting the Silent Hill series”.