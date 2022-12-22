It came out last September 14 thanks to Star Comics the first volume of To you who know the blue of the sky – Her Blue Skymanga based on the 2019 feature film of the same name, written by Mari Okada and directed by Tatsuyuki Naga. One shonen with melancholy traits, whose protagonists are two sisters who are apparently different, but in reality very similar to each other: Aoithe minor, so lonely, introverted and melancholy, who loves playing the bass and doesn’t worry about her future at all, snubbing the university entrance tests, and Akane, the eldest, patient and caring, who has been mothering her younger sister since their parents died in a tragic accident, and is seriously worried about her. One fine day, in the life of the two reappears Shinno, Akane’s ex boyfriend, of whom there was no news since, immediately after graduation, he went to live in Tokyo. But is it really about Shinnosuke or is it just a suggestion? What mysteries are hidden behind the figure of this charming boy and his sudden return?

Original title: Sora no Aosa wo Shiru Hito yo

Italian title: To you who know the blue of the sky – Her blue sky

Italian release: September 14, 2022

Number of volumes: 4

Publishing house: Star Comics

Gender: musical sentimental

Drawings: Yaeko Ninagawa

History: Cho Heiwa Busters

Format: 12.8 x 18, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 144 We have reviewed Her Blue Sky through a press volume provided by Star Comics.

The red and the blue

As mentioned above, the protagonists of this story are two sisters with diametrically opposite characters, but in some ways also similar to each other: if on the one hand we have Aoi, the youngest, dreamy, rebellious and shyon the other his older sister Akane it turns out more mature, responsible, generous and selfless. Not surprisingly, in Japanese”aka” means “red” and “aoi” means “blue”: their names appear to be poles apart, one indicating a warm color and the other a cold one, different shades which, however, compensate and complement each other.

Furthermore, both are united by the fact of to be left alone, forced to have to get by on their own, without the help of a reference figure, as their parents died prematurely in a road accident. Both are still deeply connected to the pastand in particular to figure of Shinnosuke (for friends Shinno), that years ago was the Akane’s boyfriend and whom little Aoi already had a crush on. This is a charismatic boy, a music lover, with a very frank and direct personality, with a particular physical characteristic that unites him to Aoi: a small mole inside the left eye, which, according to Shinno himself, turns out to be the particular sign of who is destined to become “a big shot”. As for the secondary characters, with the reading of the first volume we learn about some of Akane’s colleagues, Masatsugu Nakamura (Aoi’s friend) and the latter’s father, Masamichi Nakamura.

Aoi Aioi is seventeen and loves to spend her days playing the bass, without worrying about studying for the university entrance tests and causing quite a few headaches for her sister Akane, who acts as her mother. One day, while she's strumming at the temple where she goes to rehearse, "Shinno" suddenly appears in front of her… It's possible that he's Akane's ex-boyfriend, of whom there has been no news since, after graduation, he went to live in Tokyo?! Yet he looks in all respects the Shinnosuke of thirteen years before her… Why has he reappeared now, in front of her?! Thus begins the incredible and melancholic story of a "second first love" that reveals the indissoluble bond between past and present.

The power of music and feelings

This manga revolves around two central themes: the power of musicwhich is able to involve, excite and bring together people who have such a sensitivity to understand its various coded messages, and the deep link between past and presentwhich reveals how two people who love each other are destined to meet again, one day or another. The strength of this story lies precisely in the continuous reference to memories of the past which are triggered in the minds of the two protagonists whenever they think of Shinno and what the boy is doing, having never heard from him again. So what we have before us is a story that speaks of an (almost) impossible love, of friendship, of family, a tale veiled in melancholy and suffering, however destined for a happy ending, like a door that was thought closed forever and which suddenly reopens, revealing a new light, full of novelty and hope. A teaching to believe in one’s dreams and to cultivate one’s passions, which often make us “strange”, but precisely for this reason unique.

As for the technical aspect, we can appreciate an incredible attention to detail, with a singular attention to the backgrounds: architectural and natural elements are represented in detail, leaving the audience speechless, precisely because they are able to fully evoke settings and moods. Even the faces of the characters are undoubtedly expressive, and in general we can say that the thin but decisive stroke of the illustrations gives the tables precision and cleanlinessfor an overall graphic sector worthy of note.

To whom do we recommend “To you who know the blue of the sky – Her Blue Sky”?

If you love romantic stories, a little melancholic, able to break your heart and then mend it immediately afterwards, To you who know the blue of the sky – Her Blue Sky this is the manga for you. The first volume of this mini-series is presented as an introductory part to what will be an exciting and engaging story. So if you love music, believe in your aspirations and are determined people, run and read it!

Music-related topics

Remarkable expressiveness of moods

Very neat backgrounds Absence of particular events or twists

Plot based mostly on flashbacks