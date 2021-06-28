OfGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

The rift that the welcoming culture has drawn is deep. Politicians cannot agree who is to blame for the death of three people in Würzburg. Comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Was the Somali triple murderer from Würzburg an Islamist terrorist, for which the Bavarian CSU Interior Minister Hermann sees “blatant” evidence? Or was he “just” a “gunman,” a madman whose act was directed against “every religion”, as Merkel’s government spokesman Seibert hastened to emphasize? For the second time since 2016, the lively Franconian university town has been hit by the gruesome bloodshed of a self-proclaimed warrior of God – but instead of clearly naming the facts, parts of German politics are lighting smoke candles again.

That is fatal. If Germany has a problem with people at risk and violent criminals who, as refugees, are under “subsidiary protection” and are therefore deported far too seldom, it must identify this problem and above all solve it – and not turn a blind eye to it, be it for fear of the AfD, misunderstood humanity or concern for the fame of the welcome chancellor.

Knife attack from Würzburg: No smoke candles please

Bavaria is demanding a review of refugee law by the next federal government. This also includes an admission: the government that was still in office was not willing enough to see the dark side of the enormous migration movements since 2015 and to deal with them. Anyone who only wants to see “isolated cases” of mentally confused perpetrators everywhere, be they rights-holders or Islamists, is overlooking the systemic causes of relevant phenomena of violence such as right-wing crime or foreign crime.

The more generously a country grants asylum, the less tolerance it can allow itself towards people who abuse their right of residence for acts of violence and crime. This lesson has still not been understood by everyone in Germany who, like the Greens, are calling for new “legal ways” to encourage high levels of immigration.

